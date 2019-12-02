David Walliams book Grandpa's Great Escape hits the stage soon in Nottingham and Sheffield

The stage version of the best selling David Walliams book Grandpa’s Great Escape can be seen in Nottingham and Sheffield later this month.

It will be performed at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on December 29 and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on December 30 with the veteran comedy actor Nigel Planer (The Young Ones) taking the role of Grandpa.

Many years ago, Grandpa was a World War Two flying ace. But when he is sent to old folk’s home Twilight Towers – run by sinister Matron Swine – it’s up to Grandpa and his grandson, Jack, to plot a daring escape. Little do they know, the wicked matron is on to them…

Grandpa’s Great Escape Live follows the acclaimed television film which aired on BBC One in December 2018, and will be directed by Tony Award nominee Sean Foley.

Coming to Nottingham and Sheffield this Christmas period, Grandpa’s Great Escape is the perfect treat for the whole family.

The stage design for this arena spectacular will see venues around the UK transformed into London and its landmarks, including Buckingham Palace and the River Thames, from thousands of feet in the sky, as Grandpa’s life size Spitfire soars through the air.

For ticket availability for the Sheffield show, you can call 0114 256 56 56 or click here.

For the Nottingham show, you can call 0843 373 3000 or click here.

