Dangerous Obsession to round off Classic Thriller Season at Nottingham Theatre Royal this week

The Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season concludes for this year at Nottingham Theatre Royal with performances of Dangerous Obsession from August 20-24.

When John Barrett unexpectedly appears at the home of Sally and Mark Driscoll, it is clear he is looking for someone to take the blame for his wife’s fatal accident.

Dangerously obsessed and determined to seek retribution, Barrett strips away the conflicting secrets of the Driscoll’s apparently perfect lives, until his twisted revenge climaxes in the devastating conclusion of this compulsive psycho-thriller. This play from NJ Crisp rounds off this year’s four-week season.

For tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto