Crongton Knights world premiere and live broadcast of The Royal Opera’s Fidelio light up Derbyshire venues

Want to see a world premiere stage adaptation of an award-winning novel? Or how about helping Derbyshire musicians raise money for the repair of instruments for refugees who have been rehomed in the county?

To find out what’s going on in the entertainments world in Derbyshire, read on….

Crongton Knights, a new adaptation of Alex Wheatle's novel, will run at Derby Theatre from March 17 to 21.

The stor of McKay and his friends ‘ The Magnificent Six’ who encounter the dangers and triumphs of a mission gone awry will be set against a soundscape of beatboxing and vocals created by Conrad Murray.

Crongton Knights is the second of four co-productions between Pilot Theatre, Derby Theatre, Belgrade Theatre Coventry and York Theatre Royal in a drive to develop theatre for younger audiences.

Tickets to see Crongton Knights are priced from £8 with £2 discount for under 26. Go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call 01332 593939.

2.A Monster Calls

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, until March 14.

Patrick Ness’s piercing novel, A Monster Calls, is brought vividly to life in an Olivier Award-winning production by director Sally Cookson.

Thirteen-year-old Conor and his mum have managed just fine since his dad moved away. But now his mum is sick and not getting any better. One night, Conor is woken by something at his window. A monster has come walking. It’s come to tell Conor tales from when it walked before. And when it’s finished, Conor must tell his own story and face his deepest fears.

Dorkas Asher and Christopher Brookes in Rumpus Theatre Company's production of The Black Veil.

Tckets are priced from £15. Go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 2496000.

The Black Veil, a chilling play based on Charles Dickens’ classic Victorian short story, will be performed at Buxton Opera House from March 12 to 14.

Newly qualified doctor Stephen Ruggles is visited at his home by a mysterious veiled woman who begs him to see a nameless patient at daybreak. Against his better judgment, Dr Ruggles agrees, only to find himself embroiled in a web of lies and deceit which leads to death.

Written by John Goodrum and performed by his Rumpus Theatre Company, The Black Veil take the audience on an intriguing journey from the dark back streets of London to a watermill on the outskirts of the city.

Tickets for The Black Veil are priced from £21. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire will give a talk at Chatsworth House on March 13 when they will reflect on the contributions to the Devonshire Collections, house and garden from 16 generations of the Cavendish family. They will explore what each of these generations might have regarded as contemporary, the contribution of their parents to their personal tastes, their own new additions to the house and collections, and plans for the future at Chatsworth.

Tickets for Contemporary Chatsworth cost £55 including refreshments and lunch. Go to www.chatsworth.org

Animal and wildlife artist Sarah Perkins stages her first solo exhibition at Banks Mill Studios in Derby until March 26.

Her show, which is entitled Evolution, includes pet portraits alongside creations from wildlife, bugs and insects. A member of the Association of Animal Artists, Sarah specialises in modern paintings using acrylic paints on canvas.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 3pm weekdays. For more details, go to www.banksmill.co.uk

Transitions Dance Company, composed of nine international dancers at the start of their stellar careers, will perform three short innovative works by commissioned choreographers H2DANCE, Cameron McMillan and Elisa Pagani at Buxton Opera House on March 18.

Through a lens tinted by humour, beauty and physicality, the diverse programme will explore matters which resonate with society today.

Jonas Kaufmann who will perform in Fidelio.

Tickets to see Transitions Dance Company cost £16. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

Wirksworth based songwriters group “Songlines” are staging a benefit concert in the town’s Red Lion pub on March 14, in aid of local charity Derbyshire Refugee Solidarity (DRS), specifically for the DRS music group and instrument library. The concert, which starts at 7.30pm, will feature performances by locally renowned musicians, including Brian Boothby, Cenote Collective, Cage of Crows.

Funds raised will be used to maintain and repair instruments that have been donated to DRS by the public - many of the instruments are damaged or in need of basic maintenance. DRS musical instruments are available for refugees and asylum seekers to use and practise with, both at home and in lessons offered at the DRS sessions.

Details: Free entry, donations welcome to DRS music group. Go to www.facebook.com/events/1317084405143124/

The Royal Opera’s production of Fidelio, featuring international superstar tenor Jonas Kaufmann and rising star soprano Lise Davidsen, will be broadcast live to cinemas across Derbyshire.

Beethoven’s only opera tells the story of a devoted wife who disguises herself as a prison guard in order to rescue her husband from death in a political jail.

Fidelio will be shown live at Chesterfield Cineworld, Derby Odeon, Wirksworth’s Northern Lights Cinema, Belper’s Ritz Cinema, Derby Showcase de Lux and Tideswell’s George Hotel on March 17.

Encore screenings of Fidelio will be hosted at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre and Derby Odeon on Sunday, March 22.

To book tickets for Fidelio, go to www.roh.org.uk/cinemas

Queen tribute band Mercury will be performing at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on March 13 when they will share a dynamic stage show that fully emulates the charismatic appeal of rock’s most flamboyant front man, backed up by superbly crafted harmonies and intricate guitar work.

Since forming 22 years ago, Mercury have played theatres, festivals and high-profile shows across the UK and Europe.

Prestigious shows include headlining a New Year’s Eve festival in Dubai which was broadcast live to millions via MTV Asia as well as an exclusive concert for Queen's drummer Roger Taylor.

Tickets to see Mercury cost £24.90. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

10.Swan Lake

Sheffield City Hall, March 15.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia round off their tour of the UK with a performance of the greatest of romantic ballets, Swan Lake, at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, March 15, at 3pm.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s haunting score, the ballet takes its audience from the impressive splendour of a palace ballroom to a moonlit lake where swans glide in perfect formation. Odile, a temptress in black tutu seduces the Prince by spinning with captivating precision contrasting with the spellbound purity of the swan queen, Odette, as she flutters with emotional intensity; the dual role of Odette/Odile is one of ballet’s most unmissable technical challenges.

Tickets to see Swan Lake cost from £15.50. Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or call 0114 2789789