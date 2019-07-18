Cromford Mills will host pair of fun of Shakespeare performances

A pair of fun Shakespeare performances can be enjoyed at Cromford Mills soon.

You can see two upbeat and creative outdoor theatre experiences set in the historic mill yard.

The first show takes place on Friday, July 26, with The HandleBards presenting The Tempest. Doors open at 5.30pm and the show starts at 6.30pm.

The world’s first cycling theatre company, The HandleBards, pedal from venue to venue with all the set, props and costume necessary to perform environmentally sustainable Shakespeare across the globe.

Join their all-female troupe at Cromford Mill for a bicycle-powered production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest like no other.

In usual HandleBards style, expect riotous amounts of energy, a fair old whack of chaos, and a great deal of laughter.

A shipwreck washes the court of Milan up onto a mysterious desert island, inhabited by magicians, sprites and monsters, where nothing is as it seems. There’s magic, musicality and mystery aplenty.

This is an outdoor production, so bring your own chair or blanket to sit on, a picnic to dig into, and dress for the weather.

Tickets are available by clicking here

Refreshments will be available for purchase.

You can also reserve your tickets now for the second Shakespeare show at the venue, Much Ado About Nothing, presented by The Three Inch Fools on the Saturday, August 3. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm.

Armed with all manner of musical instruments, The Fools present an inventive take on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, a rip-roaring comedy of quarrels, deceptions and a frustratingly stupid man called Dogberry.

Expect a fast-paced, musically-driven show, using all sorts of different instruments, plenty of multi-roling and many quick costume changes along the way.

Don’t forget to bring chairs or blankets and dress for the weather.

In the event of rain, the show will go on. Book your tickets by clicking here

For further details visit www.cromfordmills.org.uk or phone 01629 823256.

The HandleBards are pictured.