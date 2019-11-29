China Crisis bring all their hits to Derbyshire on RETROspective tour

Hit-making band China Crisis will be playing in Derbyshire this week.

The group found major success with singles such as African & White, Christian, Black Man Ray and Wishful Thinking.

This RETROspective tour, which arrives at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, November 30, will see the band performing these classics alongside songs from all of their seven studio albums.

Since forming in 1979, China Crisis has racked up five top 40 singles, ten top 50 singles and three top 40 albums in the UK and hits across Australia, Europe and the Americas.

Tickets £20, available from The Flowerpot or go to www.rawpromo.co.uk.

SEE THIS: Nigel Slater’s Toast at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre.

