Check out top Led Zeppelin tribute show at The Flowerpot in Derby

Fred Zeppelin will bring their tribute to Led Zeppelin to The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, May 24.

During their time together they have had the honour of Led Zeppelin’s frontman Robert Plant attending three of their gigs and John Bonham’s son Jason even jammed with them on stage.

These things the band are very proud of. It must surely also be the best recommendation any band could receive, and also assure any Led Zeppelin fans apprehensive about seeing The Fredz.

According to one of Kerrang’s readers polls, Fred Zeppelin are among the top ten best live bands to see. Quite an achievement, as they were the only tribute band listed in any category.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions. You can also click here.

