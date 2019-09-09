Check out Skinny Molly gig this week at The Flowerpot in Derby

The Flowerpot in Derby plays host to a gig by Skinny Molly and support act The Sharpeez on Friday, September 13.

Currently touring Europe and featuring the former Lynyrd Skynyrd and Artimus Pyle Band guitarist Mike Estes, Skinny Molly are one of the world’s hardest working rock bands with their distinctive brand of southern rock that has built a huge cult following.

Support band The Sharpeez are old enough to know better but still they’re misbehaving with their blend of classic rock, West coast jangle and rootsy blues influenced attitude.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £13.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions as well as by clicking here.

