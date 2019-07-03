Braimah Kanneh-Mason is guest soloist in Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s concert on Saturday

Highly talented violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason will join forces with Nottingham Symphony Orchestra (NSO) for the spellbinding final concert of their season, taking place this weekend.

The 70-piece orchestra will be returning to St Mary’s Church, Nottingham, on Saturday, July 6, to perform Weber’s Overture Der Freischutz, Bruckner’s Symphony No 4 and Braimah, the second oldest sibling of Nottingham’s famous musical family, will perform the solo part in Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E Minor.

“Set in the heart of the Lace Market, St Mary’s is the perfect backdrop in which to enjoy a summer repertoire of beautiful, Austro-German music,” said Derek Williams, NSO’s conductor.

This concert will mark Braimah’s second appearance with NSO, having joined the city’s oldest orchestra at the Royal Concert Hall in 2017.

Derek continued: “We’re honoured to be joined by Braimah once again, this time performing one of the most beloved concertos, which has been a hit with audiences all over the world.

“Braimah is an incredibly talented violinist and I’m sure he will blow our audience away.

“The concert will open with Weber’s short and sparkling overture which is full of drama, with different moods colouring the melody with light and shade.

Bruckner’s symphony is subtitled ‘Romantic’ and is a large-scale, powerful piece which will fill the stunning space in St Mary’s.

“We look forward to welcoming audience members young and old to our final concert of the season, celebrating fabulous music on a fabulous summer evening – weather permitting!”

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets start from just £5.

Tickets are available on the door

