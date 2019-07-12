Boats on The Ocean, Cage of Crows and Frank play at Matlock Bath Music Festival

Bands and singers of every musical genre between folk and rock are supporting the annual Matlock Bath Music Festival on Saturday, July 13.

They will be performing in venues along a half-mile stretch of the popular tourist resort.

Cage of Crows and Black Chapter are returning to delight music fans and there will be newcomers to the festival like The Bagatelles and Boats on The Ocean. Solo performers will include Charlotte Bettson and Stuart Richardson, as well as full bands like Fate and ​Thunderian Summer.

Local acts will include Wirksworth’s own Frank while performers such as Lost Highways and Rivers & Kidd will be travelling from further afield. The music starts at 11am and runs until midnight. All venues are free entry.

For more details, go to www.facebook.com/MatlockBathMusicFestival.