Award-winning player Sam Sweeney shares The Unfinished Violin show with Derbyshire fans

Acclaimed musician Sam Sweeney brings his new live show, which is inspired by the Great War, to Derbyshire.

Entitled The Unfinished Violin, the production will be staged at Derby Theatre on Sunday, May 5.

The show is the second to be inspired by Sam’s violin, which was carved but never finished by Richard Howard in 1915. Howard was a music hall performer who lost his life in the Battle of Messines in 1917.

Sam bought the violin in a shop in Oxford which inspired his show Sam Sweeney’s Fiddle: Made In The Great War which he toured from 2014 to 2017. His latest show features the music which Richard Howard’s violin would have played had it been assembled at the time of its making.

Sam was signed to Island Records last November and The Unfinished Violin is his first solo album.

His credits include playing in Bellowhead for ten years, artistic director of the National Youth Folk Ensemble, founder member of the acclaimed instrumental trio Leveret and a superb instrumentalist at the forefront of the revival in English traditional music. He was also part of the acclaimed Full English project and won the 2015 BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Musician of the Year.

Tickets cost £22.50 and £20.50 (concessions) to see Sam Sweeney - The Unfinished Violin at Derby Theatre. Call 01332 593939 or book online CLICK HERE