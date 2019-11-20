Award-winning blues man Oli Brown gigs at Derby’s Flowerpot

Award-winning blues musician Oli Brown will show why he’s regarded as one the most promising musicians of his genre when he plays in Derby.

Voted male vocalist of the year and young artist of the year at the British Blues Awards in 2010, the talented performer has been booked for a show at The Flowerpot on Thursday, November 21.

Oli started playing guitar at 12 and within four years had toured in America, twice, opening for blues royalty such as Buddy Guy, Koko Taylor, Taj Mahal and shared UK stages with Paul Jones, Walter Trout, Buddy Whittington and John Mayall.

Tickets for his Derby show cost £13, available from The Flowerpot or online at www.rawpromo.co.uk.

