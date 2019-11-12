Appetiser for Nigel Slater's Toast which runs in Derbyshire theatre this week

Nigel Slater's Toast, a stage play based on the food writer's award-winning memoir, is touring to Chesterfield this week.

It's a story of love and loss which envelops the audience in the sights and sounds of cookery in the 1960s. Toast runs at the Pomegranate Theatre from November 25 to 30. For tickets, go to www.chesterfieldtheattres.co.uk or call 01246 345222. READ THIS: The Hairy Bikers are bound for Derbyshire.

Flour power! Katy Federman and Giles Cooper in Toast. Piers Foley other Buy a Photo

Table talk. Blair Plant, Stefan Edwards, Giles Cooper, Samantha Hopkins and Katy Federman. Piers Foley other Buy a Photo

Clean plates. Katy Federman, Stefan Edwards and Samantha Hopkins. Piers Foley 0 Buy a Photo

Tea time. Giles Cooper, Blair Plant and Katy Federman. Piers Foley other Buy a Photo

