Anton and Erin trip the light fantastic again at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Star performers Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag return to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall soon to perform their latest show.

You can see them in Dance Those Magical Movies on Sunday, March 1, from 3pm.

The sensational production from the nation's favourite ballroom couple is filled with Hollywood glamour.

It is set to the music that made it big on the silver screen, including classics from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Singin’ In The Rain, The Wizard of Oz through to songs from blockbusters such as The Greatest Showman and Moulin Rouge.

Featuring exquisite choreography andcostumes, ballroom dance stars Anton and Erin will be joined on stage by vocalist Lance Ellington, a dance ensemble and 23-piece concert orchestra under the baton of Richard Balcombe. The show will feature the popular ‘Q and A’ section, providing some fun interaction with the audience.

