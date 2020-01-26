Anton and Erin hit the area in latest dance show

Dance fans won’t want to miss the latest visit to the area by star performers Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag.

The nation’s favourite ballroom couple bring Dance Those Magical Movies to Sheffield City Hall on February 16 and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on March 1.

Filled with Hollywood glamour, it is set to music that made it big on the silver screen, including Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Singin’ In The Rain, The Wizard of Oz through to songs from blockbusters such as The Greatest Showman and Moulin Rouge.

Featuring exquisite choreography and stunning costumes, ballroom dance stars Anton and Erin will be joined on stage by vocalist Lance Ellington, a dance ensemble and 23-piece concert orchestra under the baton of Richard Balcombe. The show will feature the very popular ‘Q and A’ section, providing fun interaction with the audience.

For more, click here or click here. You can also click here or click here for more stories.