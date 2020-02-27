Alfreton singer ruffles feathers with his fun ditty about Skegness

A singer/songwriter from Alfreton has ruffled a few feathers with a tongue-in-cheek music video about Skegness.

Rik Gaynor, who has been a familiar face on the entertainment circuit for many years, used to visit the seaside resort as a child.

But during a recent trip there, he was shocked to see how things had changed.

So Rik, who is probably best known for his shows impersonating Elvis Presley, created an alter ego for himself called Hovis Parsley. And he released ‘Skegnest’ to the tune of ‘Go West’, the 1979 hit by Village People and later covered by Pet Shop Boys.

The song pokes fun at the town, particularly the colour of the sea, the cheap price of a pint of beer and the amount of charity shops. And it isn’t afraid to use some choice language!

However, it has not gone down well with the authorities in Skegness.

Rik said: “BBC Radio Lincolnshire did a feature on the song, played it and then did an interview with me, asking if it could harm Skegness’s tourism industry.

“Admittedly, it is a bit rude, but it is just a tongue-in-cheek ditty.

“I am a songwriter with many holiday centre classic hits under my belt, including ‘Chu Chu Uah’, which has had millions of hits on YouTube.”

‘Skegnest’ can also be found on YouTube. See if you think it is over the top or just a bit of fun. Here are some of the lyrics:

‘Why would you want to go to Barbados or Hawaii when you can have a day out with your mates at Skegnest?’

‘Skegnest, you only need five pound, Skegnest, to buy your mate a round.’

‘Disabled scooters there, the b***** things are everywhere.’ And ‘Lots of stores to see, but most of them are charities’.

As well as a songwriter, Rik has made his name as a producer, director, writer, comedian, impressionist and magician. He has even tried fire-eating.

He first caught the eye as an award-winning karaoke singer in pubs before winning acclaim as the main act at the Flamingo Land theme park in Yorkshire and then as a touring artiste in hotels and on cruise ships around the world.

He is now one of the largest producers of pantomimes in the UK.