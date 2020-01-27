Alan Carr tours new live show to Buxton - here's how to get tickets this week

Multi award-winning comedian Alan Carr will be performing live in Derbyshire during his autumn tour.

Alan will be at Buxton Opera House for two nights, on October 10 and 11. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, January 29, at 10am.

It's been four years since Alan last went on tour, and in that time he's managed to find himself in all sorts of dramas. Between his star-studded wedding day and becoming an accidental anarchist, from fearing for his life at border control to becoming a reluctant farmer, three words spring to mind…Not again, Alan!

Join Alan as he muses upon the things that make his life weird and wonderful.

Not Again, Alan! is Alan’s fourth UK solo tour. Previous sold-out tours include Tooth Fairy (2007), Spexy Beast (2011) and Yap, Yap, Yap! in 2015 – all of which went on to become top selling DVD releases.

It’s been a busy few years for Alan since he finished hosting 16 series of his BAFTA award-winning Channel 4 chat-show Alan Carr Chatty Man. His recent TV shows include: host of two series of There’s Something About Movies (Sky One), host of Kylie’s Secret Night (Channel 4), Alan Carr’s Celebrity Replay (ITV). Alan has also co-hosted four Stand Up To Cancer live fundraising events for Channel 4.

As well as a star of stage and screen, Alan has also written two highly commended autobiographies – Look Who It Is! (released in 2008 by HarperCollins) and Alanatomy (released in 2016 by Penguin).

Also in 2020, Alan will be returning as a judge on the highly anticipated second series of the BBC’s RuPaul’s DragRace UK.

Tickets cost £28 to see Alan Carr in Not Again Alan! at Buxton Opera House on the Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11. To buy tickets contact Buxton Opera House box office, tel 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk