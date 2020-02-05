Al Murray brings live show Landlord of Hope and Glory to Derbyshire

Al Murray the one and only Pub Landlord will be bringing his extended sell-out tour of Landlord of Hope And Glory to Buxton.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 7, for his one-night performance at the town’s Opera House on July 30.

The year is 2020. The world stands on the brink. Turmoil is the norm. Questions have been asked and none answered. What we need is one man, to step forward, one man with all the answers. Well you’re in luck, ladies and gentlemen - he’s here!

The Pub Landlord said about the show: “Our new tomorrow beckons. A new tomorrow that smells reassuringly of yesterday, but with wifi. One last heave and we will be there. And when the going gets tough the tough get going. Although the going won’t get tough and anyone who tells you it is going to be tough is lying. Come join me to marvel at the majesty of our green and pleasant land. A land globally renowned for our culture, history and places. Join me to step backwards into the future.”

For more than 20 years Al Murray, The Pub Landlord has filled the biggest venues around the UK, including London’s 02 Arena and the iconic Royal Albert Hall. He has won numerous awards, hosted many critically acclaimed television shows, and in 2015 famously stood for election in the hotly contested seat of South Thanet.

Tickets cost £30.50 for his show at Buxton Opera House. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk