Adam Ant brings Friend Or Foe tour to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Chart-topping pop legend Adam Ant will be performing at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on November 7.

He wil be appearing as part of his Friend Or Foe UK tour.

Adam will play his landmark Friend Or Foe album in its entirety, as well as classic chart-topping singles and personal favourites.

The Friend or Foe album was Adam’s first release as a solo artist, in 1982, and included three hit singles in Goody Two Shoes, Friend or Foe and Desperate But Not Serious.

You can call 0115 9895555 for ticket availability and details or you can click here.

