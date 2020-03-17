ABBA Sensation bring the supergroup's iconic hits to Bakewell

Leading tribute act ABBA Sensation will play the legendary Swedish supergroup’s iconic hits in Bakewell.

Renowned as one of Europe’s finest, the band faithfully reproduce the stage show of ABBA with authentic sounding hits, superb costumes and lighting effects.

Ahead of ABBA Sensation’s concert on Friday, March 27, singer Melody Hall said: “We are so looking forward to our first visit to Bakewell Town Hall. We have heard about this fantastic venue and that the audiences there really know how to have a good time.”

The band, who play at festivals all over Europe, are currently touring the UK and have already sold out venues at Long Eaton, Cambridge, Penrith, Market Drayton and Henley on Thames.

Tickets cost £13.50, available by going to www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/t-nzpggv, calling 01629 810152 or from the town hall box office.

READ THIS: West End stars sing ABBA hits at outdoor concert.