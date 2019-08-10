A real treat for musicals fans when Nottingham Playhouse presents Assassins later this year

Stephen Sondheim fans are in for a real treat when his musical Assassins is performed later this year at Nottingham Playhouse.

It can be seen there from October 30 to November 16.

“Murder is a tawdry little crime. But when a president gets killed, when Julius Caesar got killed… he gets assassinated.”

A man sits in a storeroom on the sixth floor of a Book Depository in Texas in 1963, waiting for John F Kennedy’s motorcade to pass below.

He rests his finger on the trigger, ready to join a line of men and women who have shot their way into the history books.

Assassins is a satirical and stylish look at why individuals reach for a gun when they feel their voice can’t be heard.

Clever, funny and thought-provoking, this is a musical about the power of the president, lure of celebrity and the failure of the American dream.

Created by the greatest living musical theatre writer, Stephen Sondheim, this multiple Tony award-winning vaudeville-style show is a modern classic.

Following universal acclaim for last year’s Sweet Charity at the Playhouse, award-winning director Bill Buckhurst returns with another multi-talented cast.

