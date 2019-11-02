A Christmas Carol hits the stage soon at Mansfield Palace Theatre

A Christmas Carol can be enjoyed at Mansfield Palace Theatre on November 10 in a performance by Quantam Theatre.

It’s Christmas Eve and strange happenings are afoot at Mr Scrooge’s house as four ghostly apparitions try to make him change his ways…

But can they melt his hard heart before the dawn of Christmas Day?

Quantum Theatre will be performing this delightful, heart-warming new production of the Dickens Christmas classic.

For ticket availability, you can call the box office at the venue on 01623 633133 or click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.