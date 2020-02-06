10cc concerts in Buxton and Sheffield celebrate 45th anniversary of chart-topper I’m Not In Love

Music legends 10cc have announced a mammoth UK tour, including dates in Buxton and Sheffield, when they will be performing the hits which have singled them out as an inventive and influential band.

The autumn tour will mark the 45th anniversary of the release of their mega-hit I’m Not In Love, which landed the band a top five single in ten countries and spawned a number one album in the United States.

Led by co-founder Graham Gouldman, the art-pop band will be playing at Buxton Opera House on October 21 and Sheffield City Hall on November 2.

10cc are heralded in equal measure for their ability to craft ingenious songs that also resonated commercially, with eleven top ten hits, and more than 15 million albums sold in the UK alone. The group also have three number one singles to their name – Rubber Bullets, Dreadlock Holiday and I’m Not In Love.

The line-up features Gouldman (bass, guitar, vocals), Rick Fenn (lead guitar, bass, vocals), Paul Burgess (drums, percussion) – both of whom have been with the band since the mid-Seventies - Keith Hayman (keyboards, guitars, bass, vocals) and Paul Canning (vocals, percussion, guitar, keyboards).

Since the most recent live version of the band has been established, 10cc have toured worldwide, including Australia, Japan, Iceland, New Zealand, across the UK and Europe. They’ve performed at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, and sold out London’s 5200 seat Royal Albert Hall in advance last year.

Tickets are available from www.Ticketline.co.uk