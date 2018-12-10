Duran Duran, Madonna, Wham! songs in 80’s Mania touring to Derbyshire

Prepare to experience Europe’s ultimate 80’s concert show, featuring 35 chart topping pop icons authentically recreated with live band and awesome dancers.

Whether you’re young, young-at-heart or old enough to know better, 80’s Mania is the perfect party night out!

The show - which tours to Buxton Opera House on January 12 - airs the hits of Duran Duran, The Human League, Kim Wilde, Culture Club, Madonna, Wham!, Nena, Toni Basil, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Bananarama, Dead or Alive, Madness and many, many more!

This dynamic production sets the stage alight with electric vocal performances and fierce dance moves. Together with a top quality band and professional dancers, they recreate the era with outstanding energy and stunning accuracy!

So grab your ra-ra skirt, pull on your leg warmers, and get ready to party!

Tickets £26. Call 01298 72190 or click here

