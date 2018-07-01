Devil’s Arse hosts concert of Billy Joel and Elton John songs

If you’re fans of the songs of Elton John and Billy Joel and fancy listening to their hits in a unique setting, then this is the show for you.

Singer-songwriter John Reilly (of Boy on a Dolphin, Acoustic Angels) and Canadian pianist and songwriter Lewis Nitikman will by performing at The Devil’s Arse (Peak Cavern) in Castleton, on July 7.

They will be celebrating the creations of Elton and Billy including favourites such as ‘Your Song’, ‘Piano Man’, ‘Daniel’, ‘Uptown Girl’, Candle in the Wind’, ‘New York State of Mind’ ,’Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ etc., but also some you may not be so familiar with.

Their special guest will be Steve Beighton (Paul Carrack Band, Acoustic Angels) playing tenor and alto saxophone, flute and keyboards.

This concert is being filmed for a live video so don’t miss out on the opportunity to be a part of this memorable, one-off event .

Tickets cost £20, available online at www.peakcavern.co.uk or www.artmusicltd.com or from Elaine 07918 556552.