Derbyshire Singers’ concert highlights a wealth of talent

Three ‘commemorations’ form the focus of this concert which brings together the Derbyshire Singers and the professional musicians of the Derbyshire Sinfonia with pianist Eleanor Kornas and mezzo-soprano Louise Collett.

Parry’s Blest Pair of Sirens, Grieg’s Piano Concerto and Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man will be performed at Highfields School, Matlock, on November 10, at 7.30pm.

Eleanor Kornas (pictured), who grew up in the Derbyshire Dales, will play the piano concerto. Since graduating from Trinity College, Cambridge, Eleanor has performed at the Royal Albert Hall, London and the Bridgewater Hall, Manchester. Louise Collett, who has sung with the English National Opera, will be soloist for The Armed Man. TIckets £15 from Robert Young Florists in Matlock, Natural Choice in Ashbourne (tel. 01335 346096) or click here