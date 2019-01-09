Derbyshire Archaeology Day offers talks on Iron Age, Vikings and Industrial Revolution

If you’re interested in archaology then you can find out more at a day of talks.

Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre is hosting Derbyshire Archaeology Day on January 12, starting at 9.15am.

The talks will range from the Iron Age through Roman Derventio to the Vikings and the Industrial Revolution.

There will be a look at the South West Peak and Small Heritage Adoption projects and the effects of moorland wildfires on heritage and habitats. Tickets £11 (waged), £8 (unwaged). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk