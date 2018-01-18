DaleDiva’s concert for Sight Support Derbyshire

Award-winning female harmony chorus DaleDiva will raise money for a Derbyshire sight loss charity.

The singers are supporting ten charities to celebrate their tenth anniversary and will perform for Sight Support Derbyshire at The Strutt Centre in Derby Road, Belper, on January 26. Based in Cromford, Dale Diva are an award-winning unaccompanied four-part harmony women’s chorus. The choir has won a national TV contest, appearedat the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas and recorded four albums. Sight Support Derbyshire provides practical, emotional and social help for local blind and partially sighted children and adults. Fundraising manager Lynda Raven said: “We’re thrilled that DaleDiva have chosen us as one of their charities. Their concert is just the thing to lift the winter blues.” The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and are available online at www.sightsupportderbyshire.org.uk/events(booking fee applies), or by contacting the Sight Support Derbyshire office on 01332 292262. Email fundraising@sightsupportderbyshire.org.uk.