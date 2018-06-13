Cromford classic car show roars in on Father’s Day

Give your dad the perfect Father’s Day treat with a trip to see hundreds of classic vehicles.

Cromford Classic Car & Bike Show will be roaring into Cromford Meadows on Sunday, June 17.

Marvel at the range of vehicles from bygone days and the time, expertise and love given to them by their proud owners.

Run by Matlock Rotary Club, the charity event will include trade stalls, arts and crafts and lots of different children’s stalls including a bouncy castle and inflatable assault course.

There will be a barbecue, run by the rugby club where the show is located, and a bar at the clubhouse.

The costs are £5 per exhibiting car which includes the driver and one passenger and the public admission charge is £5 for adults and under 12s free.

The gates open at 10am and the show finishes at 4pm.

Last year’s show attracted nearly 1,000 spectators and 350 cars and bikes. Nearly £9,000 was raised which was split between the rugby club and local charities.

For more details, go to: www.cromfordclassics.co.uk