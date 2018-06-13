Comedy-thriller play has shades of Tarantino

Echoes of Pulp Fiction are presented in a comedy thriller which will have you guessing until the shocking end.

Tarantino meets British farce in Twist, an edgy, slick, stylish and cool production which will roll into Chesterfield this month as part of its first professional tour of the UK.

David Woods is a mild-mannered accountant who sees a sensational way of making a fortune by writing a kiss-and-tell biography about his bitchy wife Sarah, the nation’s favourite actress from the hit soap Doctors and Nurses. He then realises that his book will do even better if she is murdered first! Unfortunately a few obstacles get in his way...

Baroque Theatre Company is collaborating once again with Miles Tredinnick, having toured nationally with his hilarious Up Pompeii in 2014. Miles (who is also known as Riff Regan, lead singer for band London) is a rock musician as well as a stage and screenwriter. He wrote stage and TV material for Frankie Howerd and was also a writer for Birds of a Feather. His stage plays have been performed worldwide.

Directed by award-winning director Adam Morley and produced by Claire Bibby. Twist is the 17th touring production by the company which was founded by Claire Bibby in 2010.

Twist will be staged at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on Friday, June 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £17.70 and £16.70. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk