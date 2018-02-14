Comedy musician mimics classical composers at Bakewell show

Mad comedy violinist Sid Bowfin heads the first of four Cabaret Boom Boom shows in Bakewell this year.

Known throughout the world for his brilliant zany mimicry of Mozart, Vivaldi through to Dexy’s Midnight Runners, Sid is the classical musician the comedy world hasbeen waiting for.

Unpredictable, unhinged, unique he loves to get to know and banter with his audiennce.

He performs at Bakewell’s Medway Centre on Friday, February 23.

Vegetable virtuoso Madame Zucchini and the first Yorkshire comedy unicycle display team are also on the bill.

Tickets £12 (advance), available from www.medwaycentre.co.uk, call 01629 813638 or Bakewell Bookshop. Tickets on the door cost £15.