Christmas Cracker by Candleight concert with The Derbyshire Singers and Thoresby Band

The Derbyshire Singers have a cracker of a concert lined up this weekend.

They will be performing at Highfields School (Lumsdale), Matlock on Saturday, December 15.

This is an opportunity to eat and drink with friends at candle-lit tables whilst enjoying listening to musical performances of a high order.

Tenor Andrew Mackenzie-Wicks has sung with the Derbyshire Singers on many occasions, as well as fitting in the odd engagement with Glyndebourne, English National Opera, Scottish Opera, Opera North (to name but a few) and singing across the globe (including Britten’s War Requiem in Germany and Russia).

Andrew will be entertaining listeners with a range of operatic and stage musical gems by Puccini, Gounod, Bernstein and Sullivan.

The award-winning Thoresby Band competed as Midlands Area champions in the National Championships at the Albert Hall in 2016; they are always a hit at The Derbyshire Singers’ Christmas Cracker.

Piano accompaniment will once again be provided by the effervescent Eleanor Kornas, making a swift return after her stunning performance of the Grieg Piano Concerto.

There will also be the opportunity to join in with some favourite songs and carols.

Guests can bring their own food and drink, or if wished a plated cold meal can be ordered at the time of booking. Advance booking is essential for this concert and booking forms re available either online click here or from Robert Young Florists at Crown Square, Matlock, or Natural Choice, Ashbourne. Tickets will not be sale at the door.