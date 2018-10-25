Celebrity chef James Martin to reveal cooking tips as tour ends in Derbyshire

Chef and TV presenter James Martin says he is looking forward to celebrating the end of his latest tour in Derbyshire.

James has been putting his popular licensed ceramics from Denby through their paces during October at live shows across the country before he returns to the pottery village for his annual show on Sunday, November 11.

During the tour, which finishes on Sunday and covers 22 locations, James used his new Denby Gastro Dessert sets and his ‘Everyday’ tableware along with Denby’s Heritage Bowls to present his legendary cooking skills.

Every year, Denby hosts a special event for James at its Denby Pottery Village located next to the pottery.

This year on November 11, James welcomes two audiences, one at 11.15am and then 2pm.

James, who presented the BBC cookery series Saturday Kitchen from 2006 until 2016 and currently works with ITV, will undertake cookery demonstrations, talk about his travels for his TV Shows, share some stories from his current tour.

This year, the audience will also have chance to ask James questions in the second half of the show.

James will be carrying out a book signing for the audience following each show.

James said: “I always enjoy my trips to the pottery.

“Denby is renowned for its quality and on a personal level you’ve got to be honest and trust one-another’s judgement and we’re always looking at new ideas.

“For Gastro, I wanted to create a range which is fun and gives everyone the opportunity to re-produce the ‘Gastro’ pub style at home.

“All the pieces are multi-functional too.”

Tickets for the show at Denby Pottery Village, on the B6179 next to Denby Pottery, are £20 and are available by calling 01773 740799.

For anyone not booked into the show there will still be chance to meet James at a separate book signing in the Denby store at 1pm.