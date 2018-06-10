Bumper comedy and theatre shows for Buxton Festival Fringe

More than 180 entrants have signed up to the 39th Buxton Festival Fringe which will feature the biggest comedy and theatre sections in its history.

Running from July 4-22, entertainers from around the world will be flocking to town to entertain hordes of visitors in various venues.

Comedy attractions include Australian stand-up Adam Vincent, award-winning agony aunt Ms Samantha Mann, Hancock impressionist James Hun, Covent Garden’s Mike Raffone, award-winning duoThe Kagools (pictured) and many more. In the theatre section, X Factor’s Seann Miley Moore stars in Guy, a musical from the award-winning Marriage of Kim K team, Rula Lenska talks about her mother’s escape from Nazi-occupied Poland and Trapped offers physical theatre inspired by the trapped Chilean miners which will be performed in Poole’s Cavern. Music includes jazz singer Annette Gregory and Mr Simpson’s Little Consort. For more details, go to www.buxtonfringe.org.uk