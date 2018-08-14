Beer, bands, street food and circus skills at Peakender festival

Raise your glasses at a festival which showcases the best breweries and offers street food, live music and fun for all the family.

Peakender Festival will take over Bakewell Showground from August 17 to 19. Taste exclusive ales and learn about the art of crafting beer. Tuck into smoked meat, freshly cooked pizza or Indian food. Want to keep the children amused Peakender offers a climbing wall for outdoorsy adventurers, circus skills workshops for future tightrope walkers and football skills to help shape the next Harry Kane or Steph Houghton. A bouncy castle will be there and there is plenty of space to run around and let off steam! The festival will be awash with live music. Hope and Social, Liberty Ship, Universal Tree, Kid Conventional, Fargo Railroad Co., Lisa Glover and Tom Townsend feature among the line-up of entertainers.

Magician Steve Faulkner will perform his hysterical and bewildering act.

Gin tasting, beer yoga and The Mikkeller Running Club for fitness fanatics will keep you busy all the weekend.

Tickets from £7.50. Go to www.peakender.co.uk