Ballet masterpiece Manon screens at Derbyshire cinemas

A ballet performance of Manon will be beamed live from the Royal Opera House to cinema screens around Derbyshire.

Kenneth MacMillan’s masterpiece of modern ballet will be shown at Chesterfield Cineworld and Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre, Wirksworth’s Northern Light Cinema, Tideswell’s George Hotel, Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre, Derby Odeon and Derby’s Showroom Cinema de Lux on Thursday, May 3, at 7.15pm.

Manon’s brother Lescaut is offering her to the highest bidder when she meets Des Grieux and falls in love. They elope to Paris, but when Monsieur G.M. offers Manon a life of luxury as his mistress she can’t resist.

The production is of an adult nature and contains scenes of sexual violence.

