Top speakers at Guildhall Theatre as part of Derby Book Festival

Four speakers are to speak at the Guildhall Theatre as part of Derby Book Festival this summer.

Andy Kershaw, Professor Robert Winston, Mark Beaumont (pictured) and Germaine Greer will all be heading to Derby in June to share their knowledge and stories with the Guildhall Theatre audiences.

On Saturday, June 2, at 7.30pm, the legendary broadcaster and foreign correspondent Andy Kershaw will be presenting his one-man show The Adventures of Andy Kershaw to the Guildhall Theatre audience.

The two-hour audio-visual presentation by Kershaw will treat the audience to recollections from his life spent on the front lines of rock and roll, and on the front lines of some of the world’s most extreme and dangerous countries. Kershaw will be giving a Q&A session after his talk. Tickets for this show are available for £14.

Audiences that are eager to learn can attend Professor Robert Winston’s exciting, illustrated talk on how recent research highlights the value of learning. On Tuesday, June 5, at 7pm Professor Winston will be treating audiences to a compelling talk bringing complex issues to life with his usual infectious enthusiasm and energy. Tickets for Professor Robert Winston’s talk are £17.

For adventure enthusiasts, Mark Beaumont is the ideal speaker at the Derby Book Festival. Having smashed the circumnavigation cycling World Record twice during his career, Beaumont now holds the 18,000 mile title in a time of 78 days and 14 hours. His epic documentaries took viewers to over 100 countries, and now a lucky audience at the Guildhall Theatre can hear his adventures for themselves on Thursday, June 7, at 7.30pm. After the talk Beaumont will be holding a Q&A session with the audience. Tickets to hear Mark Beaumont are £15.

International bestseller Germaine Greer will be bringing her talk Women for Life on Earth to the Guildhall Theatre on Friday, June 8, at 7.30pm. Greer will be presenting to the audience her arguments for how if the planet is to survive and humans to continue to inhabit it, the female energy must be released. Greer will be holding a Q&A session for the audience following the talk. Tickets are £15.

Tickets can be purchased through the box office on 01332 255800 or at derbylive.co.uk

Photo credit: Matt Grayson