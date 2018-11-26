Special film screening at QUAD in Derby for World Aids Day

Derby arts centre Quad.'Photo by Graham Lucas Commons
QUAD in Derby will be holding a one-off film screening marking World Aids Day.

Directed by Leanne Welham, Pili is about a woman living in rural Tanzania, working the fields for less than $2 a day to feed her two children, while struggling to keep her HIV-positive status secret.

When she is offered the chance to rent a sought-after market stall, Pili is desperate to have it. But with only two days to get the deposit together, Pili is forced to make increasingly difficult decisions with ever-deepening consequences.

Pili (certificate 12A) screens on December 1 at 8:45pm. The film is in Swahili, with English sub-titles. Tickets are £9 full price, £7 concessions and £3.50 for young people aged 16-25. £1 from each QUAD cinema ticket sold will be donated to the National Aids Trust.

To book tickets or for more details, please see www.derbyquad.co.uk/whats-on/cinema/pili or call QUAD’s box office on 01332 290606.

Photo credit: Graham Lucas Commons