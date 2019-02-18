Harris Beattie.

Sneak peek at Northern Ballet's Puss in Boots which is heading for Derbyshire

A ballet based on the much-loved children's story Puss in Boots will be perfomed in Derbyshire.

The tale has been adapted as a dance show by Northern Ballet and will be staged at Buxton Opera House on May 3 and Derby Theatre on May 28.

Harris Beattie and Ayca Anil in Puss In Boots

1. Playtime fun

Harris Beattie and Ayca Anil in Puss In Boots
Brian Slater.
other
Buy a Photo
Northern Ballet Theatre dancers in Puss in Boots

2. Cool cat

Northern Ballet Theatre dancers in Puss in Boots
Brian Slater
other
Buy a Photo
Matthew Morrell, Harris Beattie and Conner Jordan-Collins.

3. Three cheers

Matthew Morrell, Harris Beattie and Conner Jordan-Collins.
Brian Slater
other
Buy a Photo
Ayca Anil.

4. Flight of fancy

Ayca Anil.
Brian Slater
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3