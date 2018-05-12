See ‘art where you wouldn’t expect it’ in groundbreaking new project

In Another Place is a ground-breaking region-wide collaboration - starting on May 21 - of ten venues with one collective aim: showcasing stunning pieces of art to new audiences.

Breaking down the barriers of art, a variety of arts organisations across the East Midlands have commissioned artists to create an original piece of artwork displayed on billboards in diverse locations (art where you wouldn’t normally see it). Transforming these everyday advertising spaces into a vibrant display across the region.

From industrial estates and high streets to residential areas and shopping centre car parks, the artists’ billboards are something that thousands of residents across the East Midlands can stumble across at any time.

In Another Place is encouraging members of the public who feel inspired by their local billboard to seek out others across the region and a map will be provided in the project brochure for people to trace their route across the region.

In collaboration with Contemporary Visual Arts Network East Midlands, the following organisations are participating in the project:

Attenborough Arts Centre; Backlit; Gunby Hall; Leicester Print Workshop; New Art Exchange; NN Contemporary Art; Primary; QUAD; NN Collection; UK Young Artists

Alongside the billboards, each participating venue will be delivering a range of activities for the In Another Place public programme, including talks, family workshops and exhibitions. Details of each venue’s activities can be found on the website, details below.

Elizabeth Hawley-Lingham, director of CVAN East Midlands, said: “In Another Place is a celebration of the flourishing and lively visual arts habitat that exists in the East Midlands and a recognition of the quality and breadth of visual arts activity with which the region is brimming.”

She continued: “Our venues produce and present exceptional exhibitions and events and work with talented and innovative artists. They explore widely diverse themes and create inspiring opportunities for people to get involved but are challenged by a lack of awareness or the impression that they are ‘not for us’.

“With this bold and vibrant display of art on billboards and a rich programme of corresponding exhibitions and events, we hope to present a unified voice for the visual arts community and raise the profile of what they do, with which to enthuse, entice and enrich audiences.”

Amartey Golding who has been commissioned by Attenborough Arts Centre for their billboard said: “I jumped at the chance to be involved with ‘In Another Place’ because it is so important to let people know that great work is being made and it’s being made for them! I would love it if our billboard made even one person, who wouldn’t usually go to an exhibition, come to see the work and feel as though it was a space that they belonged in.”

There will be an In Another Place launch event on Friday, May25 at Attenborough Arts Centre, Leicester, 2pm-4pm. This will be the first time guests will have the chance to view the visual artwork of the 10 billboards. There will also be an ‘in conversation’ with Amartey Golding, where the audience will be given the opportunity to find out more about the background to his work and his In Another Place billboard.

To find out more about In Another Place, the participating venues and how to get involved, visit www.inanotherplace.co.uk

The locations of the venue billboards are:

Attenborough Arts Centre: Leicester Rd/King St, Loughborough

Backlit: Nottingham Ice Stadium, Lower Parliament, Nottingham

Gunby Hall: Glasshouse Street/Perth Street, Nottingham

Leicester Print Workshop: Asda, Leicester Road, Leicester

New Art Exchange: Radford Rd, Nottingham

NN Contemporary Art: St James Mill Road, Northampton

Primary: Ilkeston Road/ Balfour Road, Nottingham

QUAD: London Road/Bateman Street, Derby

The Collection: North Street/New Street, Gainsborough

UK Young Artists: Gregory Boulevard/ Radford Rd, Nottingham