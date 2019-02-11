Science as you’ve never seen it before when Brainiac Live! comes to Nottingham

Brainiac Live!: Science Abuse is coming to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on February 18 to provide some spectacular half-term family fun.

Strap on your safety goggles: due to popular demand, science’s greatest and most volatile live show is returning with a vengeance.

Based on the multi-award winning TV show, Brainiac Live! is back. More mischievous than ever before Brainiac Live! will take you on a breathless ride through the wild world of the weird and wonderful. Expect exploding dustbins, combusting microwaves and loads of live daredevil stunts.

Watch from the safety of your seat as the Brainiacs delve fearlessly into the mysteries of science and do all of those things on stage that you’re too scared to do at home.

For ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office at the venue on 0115 9895555.