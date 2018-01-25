Robot Day returns as city venue hosts wide range of activities

Derby’s annual Robot Day will be taking place at arts centre QUAD on March 17.

QUAD welcomes the third edition of Robot Day in partnership with the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) to celebrate British Science Week.

The free event will offer a range of robot-related STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths) activities, exhibitions, talks and films for all ages.

Visitors will have the chance to get hands-on with coding, watch robots compete in a range of challenges, meet a fighting robot, hear from experts about how robots improve our lives, and join in with VR experiences and craft activities.

“Britain is facing a chronic shortage of new engineers and technologists, with double the current numbers of graduates and apprentices needed to meet demand. Robot Day is a fantastic way for young people and their influential people in their lives to find out more about how engineering makes the world a better place. Engineering, like the arts, touches everything we do and the new partnership with QUAD is a powerful way to showcase the essential interplay between the two”, explained Stephen Powley, IET, (Institution of Engineering and Technology) schools liaison officer for Derbyshire.

Robot Day 2018 takes place from 10:00am to 4:00pm. The event is free, drop in and suitable for all ages. Last year’s event attracted 850 visitors, and even more are expected this year.

For more information please call QUAD Box Office on 01332 290606 or visit https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/family-workshop/robot-day-2018.aspx

In advance of Robot Day, QUAD will be holding two Build a ‘Bot workshops in February.

Working with Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) engineers, the STEM focused workshops, for families and young people, offer a chance to build and code a drag race robot.

Working as a team, participants can create a working robot to keep and enter the Robot Day 2018 competition event in QUAD on March 17. Teams will also have the option to upgrade their robots in their own time after the workshop to compete in other challenges. No previous experience is required.

There will be two Build a ‘Bot workshops, one on February 17 for families and friends with children under 12 years, the second workshop on February 24 is aimed at young people aged 12-16 years without adults. Build a ‘Bot workshops take place from 10am until 4pm, the cost is £7.50 per person and booking is essential.

For more information please call QUAD Box Office on 01332 290606 or visit https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/family-workshop/build-a-bot-workshops.aspx

Photo credit: Graham Lucas Commons