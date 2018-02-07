Search

Recipe: Unicorn Chip Pancakes with Marshmallow Sauce

Unicorn Chip Pancakes. Photo courtesy of Dr Oetker
Try your hand at this tasty treat.

Unicorn Chip Pancakes with Marshmallow Sauce

(Makes 16)

Ingredients

Pancakes: 115g plain flour, pinch of salt, 1 tsp (1 sachet) Dr. Oetker Baking Powder, 25g caster sugar, 1 large egg, beaten,

100ml whole milk, 100g Dr. Oetker Unicorn Chips, 10ml vegetable oil

Sauce: 100g Dr. Oetker Heart Marshmallows

100ml double cream

Method

Sift flour, salt, baking powder and sugar into large bowl and make a well in centre. Add egg and milk and gradually whisk into dry ingredients. Stir in the Unicorn Chips. Heat a heavy based frying pan, add some of the oil and allow to heat, then drop 2 tablespoons of batter into pan to make each pancake. Cook over medium heat until bubbles appear. Flip pancake over with a slice and cook other side until golden brown. Lift pancakes onto a cooling rack which is covered with kitchen towel and place more kitchen towel lightly on top. Cook all the batter and if necessary add more oil to the pan. In a pan gently melt Heart Marshmallows with the cream. The sauce will thicken slightly as it cools. It can be reheated gently if needs be.

Photo courtesy of Dr Oetker