RECIPE: Rocket and Salmon Putanesca

Here’s a tasty recipe for you to have a go at.

Rocket & Salmon Putanesca

(serves 2)

Ingredients

2tbsp olive oil; 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced; ½ tsp chilli flakes; 50g black olives, chopped; 1tbsp capers, chopped; 200ml passata; 2 salmon fillets;

200g spaghetti; 1 bag rocket

Method

Fill a kettle with water and bring to boil. Heat oil in frying pan and gently cook the garlic, when it starts to get golden, add chilli, olives and capers cook for 1 minute then add the passata and stir. Pour the boiling water into a large saucepan and cook pasta according to pack instructions. Lay salmon fillets on top of sauce, season with pepper and cover tightly with foil. Leave to gently bubble and steam for 8-10 minutes When salmon is cooked, lift out of the pan and put on a warm plate. When the pasta is cooked drain and return to the pan, add the rocket, along with sauce. Stir well so it’s coated and the rocket is wilted. Taste to check the seasoning. Divide the pasta between 2 plates, flake the salmon over the top and serve.

Recipe: www.makemoreofsalad.com

Photo by Jason Ingram