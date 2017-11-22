Poetry festival comes to city centre venues this weekend

This weekend brings an exciting line-up of local, national and international poets to Derby for the first ever Derby Poetry Festival.

The festival kicks off with Tony Walsh (Longfella) performing his full length show at QUAD on Thursday, November 23, t 6.30pm. Award winning poet Linton Kwesi Johnson will be performing at The Venue on Abbey Street on Saturday, November 25 at 7pm. Over the four-day festival there will be shows, events and workshops each day.

There will be opportunities for local people, regardless of previous experience, to take part in creative writing workshops, perform at open mics or the poetry slam or just to go along and listen to some fantastic artists.

The festival has the support of Derby City Council, Derby LIVE and Writing East Midlands.

Organisers hope that it will become an annual event complementing other successful festivals in the city.

Councillor Amo Raju, cabinet member for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “It’s fantastic that Derby’s first Poetry Festival has attracted such highly renowned artists. I hope that by working with partners this festival will go from strength to strength in the years to come.”

All details and links to ticket sites can be found on the Derby Poetry Festival Facebook page.