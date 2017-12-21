Ice and easy does it at Nottingham venue

There is still time for you to enjoy some festive fun at the National Ice Centre in Nottingham.

Surrounded by twinkling lights and a majestic tree, and with free skating for toddlers under the age of five, ice skating at the National Ice Centre this December is a Christmas tradition for the whole family.

There’s a whole host of special themed events and parties which can be pre-booked now, including:

Christmas Family Foam Party on Saturday, December 23, (2:30pm-5pm)

Christmas Foam Party on Saturday, December 23, (7:30pm-9:30pm)

New Year’s Family Paint Party on Friday, December 29, (5:30pm-7pm)

New Year’s Paint Party on Friday, December 29 (7:30pm-9:30pm)

Skating prices start from £7.50 for juniors (aged 5-15) and £8.50 for adults aged 16+ including skate hire. Under 5s are free. Family passes are available from £21 for a family of three.

Festive food and drinks will be available and seasonal treats can be enjoyed in the Sub Zero café before, during or after skating.

For further information, or to book your festive skating session at the biggest ice rink around, head to www.national-ice-centre.com, call 0843 373 3000 or visit in person at National Ice Centre, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham.