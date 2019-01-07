Holocaust Memorial Day events at QUAD in Derby

QUAD in Derby will be holding events to mark Holocaust Memorial Day in January.

The theme for 2019 is Torn From Home and all the events are free and open to the public.

QUAD will be holding the main event on Monday, January 28, at 7.30pm, with an evening of words, music and dance on the theme of Torn from Home.

Leading this year’s commemoration event at QUAD, Holocaust survivor and Kindertransportee Ruth Barnett will give a presentation on the theme of Denial.

In addition, there will be inspiring and moving performances of spoken word, poetry, traditional songs, music and dance, from Derby’s Jewish, Ukrainian, Gypsy Armenian and Bosnian groups, representing some of Derby’s diverse communities. Admission is free but limited, booking is available in advance through QUAD box office.

This is preceded by events in other Derby venues on Monday, January 28, as part of the 2019 programme:

At Bridge Chapel, Service of reflection and Act of Commemoration, from 3pm, followed by stone setting on the Cathedral Green.

At the Bosnia Herzegovina Centre, Reception in Commemoration of the Bosnian war and Srebrenica massacre from 4pm.

At Derby Cathedral, Service of Commemoration and Hope, from 6pm.

In QUAD on Tuesday, January 29, at 9.30am, there will be a screening of the film Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories Of The Kindertransport (PG).

Narrated by Dame Judi Dench, this Oscar winning documentary tells of the extraordinary rescue operation that brought 10,000 children from German-held lands to Great Britain in the months prior to World War II. The film is followed by a Q&A session with Holocaust survivor and Kindertransportee Ruth Barnett. Admission is free but limited, booking is available in advance through QUAD box office.

The week concludes at Derby’s Multi Faith Centre on Friday, February 1, from 7.30pm, where the Ukrainian community present an evening of words, music and dance.

All the events are free and open to the public, organised by Derby’s independent Holocaust Memorial Day Planning group. For more information please see https://holocaustmemorialdayderby.org/ QUAD events can be booked online https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/whats-on/events/holocaust-memorial-day-2019 or from QUAD’s box office on 01332 290606.