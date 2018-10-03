Head back to the 80s as Derby hosts Retro Arcade event

Derby Museums looks set to draw in the audiences this November with its first ever 80s Retro Arcade event, hosted in Derby’s former Central Library Building.

Celebrating everything 1980s, the event will feature over 35 retro arcade games such as Space Invaders, Frogger, Donkey Kong and Paperboy, as well as four classic consoles.

Visitors will be able to relive what it was like to play arcade games in the 80s, see where the games came from and enjoy the fantastic playability of these amazing classics.

There will be an opportunity to watch some 80s classic movies such as Back to the Future, The Breakfast Club, Ghostbusters, Top Gun and The Goonies, and a chance to buy merchandise with a small selection of retro stalls. Eighties music will be played throughout the weekend, including a live DJ mixing classic tunes from Madonna, Wham and Spandau Ballet on the Saturday evening.

Derby Museums’ director of resources, Mo Suleman, said: “There’s something for everyone at this unique and unmissable event. I am very passionate about the 80s and I love arcades, so what better than to combine the two? This is also a great opportunity to showcase this amazing space, which Derby Museums are now using as a hireable venue for cultural and commercial events.”

Luke Earle, 23, who is co-organising the event added: “Imagine a time before mini consoles, WIFI and Minecraft. A time where a game didn’t come on a disc or a cartridge but in an upright wooden box with a joystick or spinner – and only one game for that matter.

“Arcade machines are more than just games, they are art. Back in the 80s, playing games was a social event. Friends would hang out in the cinema or local arcade to play Space Invaders, Pacman, Donkey Kong. What we are bringing to Derby are the classics, the games that have stood the test of time in their original form. It’s an opportunity not to be missed.”

The event will take place on Saturday, November 17, and Sunday, November 18, in Derby’s former Central Library Building, which has now been incorporated into Derby Museums as Derby Museum & Art Gallery on The Wardwick.

For prices and tickets, visit www.bit.ly/retroarcade or go to: www.derbymuseums.org/whats-on/arcade-weekend for more information. Once inside, all games and movies are free to enjoy. An on-site bar and cafe will be available.