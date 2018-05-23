Get your tickets for ballet classic at Palace Theatre

Come and see Ballet Theatre UK perform one of the most enchanting love stories of all time, Beauty and the Beast.

Tickets are on sale for the production’s visit to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre, which can be seen on Sunday, November 18.

Inspired by the original tale, this production tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village.

When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster.

Little does she know that he is a Prince cursed by a magical Enchantress. The only way the Beast may become human again is if he learns to love and be loved in return. The curse set by the Enchantress is bound by a magical rose.

If the final petal falls all hope will be lost and he will remain a Beast forever. Their feelings grow ever deeper as the clock ticks and petals continue to fall - will they confess their love for one another before it is too late? Set to a stunning classical score this production will showcase new choreography by artistic director, Christopher Moore, as well as feature new sets and costumes created especially for this production.

Call the box office at the Palace for tickets on 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk