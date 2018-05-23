Film screenings in the great outdoors

QUAD in Derby has announced two Outdoor film screenings at Derby Rugby Club for this summer.

A special 40th anniversary screening of Grease, on Friday, August 10, will include a musical fireworks display. A screening of Ghostbusters, on Saturday, August 11, will include subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing. Tickets for the screenings are now available to book in advance at a discounted ‘early bird’ rate before June 1.

Grease (certificate PG) is the original high school musical, starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. QUAD will be celebrating as the film turns 40 this year with a spectacular musical fireworks under the stars. Early bird tickets are: £17.50 adults, £12.50 for those aged under 12. After June 1, tickets are: £19.50 adults, £14.50 for those aged under 12. Children aged under five go free.

Ghostbusters (certificate 12a) is the classic ‘80s family comedy, starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver. After the members of a team of scientists lose their cushy positions at a university in New York City, they decide to become ghostbusters to wage a high-tech battle with the supernatural.

This screening will include subtitles for those who are D/deaf or Hard of Hearing. Early bird tickets are: £12.50 adults, £8.50 for those aged under 12. After 1st June, tickets are: £15.50 adults, £10.50 for those aged under 12. Children aged under five go free.

For both screenings doors open will be open from 7pm and the screenings will start shortly after sunset. Derby Rugby Club is based on Haslam’s Lane in Darley Abbey, there will be free parking on site for attendees for both films. Fancy dress will be encouraged and there will be prizes for the best-dressed on the night. To book tickets, or for more information, please see https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/open-air-cinema-is-back-at-derby-rugby-club-this-summer.aspx# or call QUAD Box Office on 01332 290606.