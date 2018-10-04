Film Review: The Land Of Steady Habits is an intelligent and modern drama

The Christmassy vibe doesn’t last long in this melancholy drama from Nicole Holofcener, the writer-director behind 2013’s understated romance Enough Said, writes Natalie Stendall.

Set in the weeks before the big event, The Land Of Steady Habits approaches the festive period with realism - it’s the perfect foil for the characters’ wayward screw-ups.

Australian star Ben Mendelsohn can be relied upon for an earnest performance and that’s exactly what he gives here as the floundering divorcee, Anders Harris.

Believing he could find happiness by leaving his demanding city job and ditching his family, Anders is now bored and lonely. As he negotiates his new life as a middle-aged retiree, Anders tries to reconnect with his 20-something son but has more luck with the dope-smoking son of a family friend.

Based on the novel by Ted Thompson, Holofcener’s perceptive script ekes out society’s reactions to those who ‘drop-out’. The quest for happiness, encapsulated by the cheery Christmas period, presents a challenge to all three of the film’s male characters who find it easier to seek solace in alcohol and drugs than address their mistakes.

Shrewdly, The Land Of Steady Habits refuses to see finding a vocation as solely a problem of youth. Fresh from their marriages, the adult characters face a new ‘coming of age’. The self-help books on the bedside tables of Anders’s various hookups refute the promise that adulthood comes with happiness attached.

Instead, the middle-aged characters here are weary, dissatisfied and restless: desperately searching for the happiness they are owed. Consequences are never overlooked.

Bursting with acting talent from The Sopranos’ Edie Falco to Nashville’s Connie Britton The Land Of Steady Habits is intensely watchable in spite of its downbeat mood and even contains flashes of dark humour. It doesn’t have to be Christmas to watch The Land Of Steady Habits but those looking for an alternative festive film should definitely bookmark this intelligent and modern Netflix Original.

4/5